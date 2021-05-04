2,100 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

CCRN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

