28,861 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 207.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 773,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 522,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

FCX stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of -430.06 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

