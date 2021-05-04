$295.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $295.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Wix.com posted sales of $215.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.37.

Shares of WIX traded down $24.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.72 and a 200 day moving average of $278.12. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

