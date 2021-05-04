$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $16.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $131.99. 1,831,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $133.17. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

