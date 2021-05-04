3,371 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.