3,867 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,687. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.