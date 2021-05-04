$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $10.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $606.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,417. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $239.90 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.98. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

