40,509 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.