42-coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,890.00 (42)

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $4,890.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $118,125.48 or 2.20441686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's. 42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks. “

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.