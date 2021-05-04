$421.90 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report $421.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.60 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $417.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King lifted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.41. 167,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $81.89.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

