$5.80 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.95 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.33 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.