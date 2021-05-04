545,276 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 545,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,301,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,101 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 404.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,433,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,581. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

