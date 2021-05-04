A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

