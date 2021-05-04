Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $10.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.75 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $41.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.17 billion to $42.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.45 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 101,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

