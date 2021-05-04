AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 4.5%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 5,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,070,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $153,086,000.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.