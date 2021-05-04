Absolute Software (ABST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Absolute Software stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $740.00 million, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

