Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of ACHC opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

