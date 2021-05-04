Acushnet (GOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.