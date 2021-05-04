Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

