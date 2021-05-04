Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) VP Acquires $132,183.68 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) VP Janis F. Kerns acquired 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $259,470.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

