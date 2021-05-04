Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.71. 9,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,522. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

