Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ADNT opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

