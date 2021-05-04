Admiral Group plc (AMIGY) to Issue Dividend of $2.06 on June 21st

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.0622 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

AMIGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

