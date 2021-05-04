Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $16.95 on Tuesday, reaching $486.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,097. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.62. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.