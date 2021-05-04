Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Adobe by 42.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 39,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $11.23 on Tuesday, hitting $492.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $488.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.62. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

