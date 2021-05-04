AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.31

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 232143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $904.10 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

