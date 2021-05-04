Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AAV. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$3.28 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$617.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.