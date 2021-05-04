Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The firm has a market cap of C$617.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.34. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.