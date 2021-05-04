AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. PFG Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $183.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

