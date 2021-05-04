AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $311.38 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.50.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,596 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

