AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 53,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 39,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,656. AEA-Bridges Impact has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPX. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth $415,000.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

