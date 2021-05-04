Aeternity Hits One Day Volume of $25.39 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Aeternity has a market cap of $122.82 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,880,998 coins and its circulating supply is 336,060,054 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

