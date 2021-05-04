Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $165.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

