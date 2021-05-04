Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $165.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

