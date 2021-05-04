Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,136 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

