Aflac Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Aflac stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

