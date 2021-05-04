Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

AFL stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

