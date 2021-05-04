AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

NYSE MITT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 17,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,970. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

