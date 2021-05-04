AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment’s strong first-quarter results were aided by favorable short-term funding and dollar roll opportunities. Despite an increase in longer-term interest rates, the company achieved notable book value growth, backed by prudent investment efforts. In fact, over the recent quarters, it has made pronounced efforts to reposition its investment portfolio to offset risks related to interest rates and prepayment uncertainty. Also, Fed purchase support and stable interest rates are tailwinds for Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), providing attractive return opportunities to the company. Moreover, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past month. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised marginally upward in the past week. Yet, elevated prepayment is a headwind for asset yields.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

