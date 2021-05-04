Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.38.

AEM stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $42,860,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 644,642 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

