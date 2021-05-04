Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Agree Realty worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 980,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

