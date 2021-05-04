Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Agree Realty worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 980,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.