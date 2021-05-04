Agrello One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Agrello has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.05 or 0.00870450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.94 or 0.10038593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,124,581 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

