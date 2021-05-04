Airbloc Price Tops $0.0774 on Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 33.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Airbloc has a market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $930,426.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00086382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00068984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.47 or 0.00857290 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.45 or 0.09889481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

