Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $168.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

