Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DETNF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DNB Markets lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

DETNF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

