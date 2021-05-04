Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of Hold.

DETNF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

