Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Hits $2.93 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $16.33 million and $2.93 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.75 or 0.00451426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00193852 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.34 or 0.00203696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011528 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

