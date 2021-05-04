Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.73

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 26505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,401,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

