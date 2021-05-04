Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

