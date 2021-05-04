Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%.

ALX traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.80. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.02 and its 200 day moving average is $274.65. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $314.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

